Charity Golf Classic Benefits Special Needs Children

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of golfers enjoyed a beautiful day on the links in Dallas County and it was all for a good cause.

The 9th Annual GPE Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic raises money for special needs children in Dallas County.

Former Selma Mayor George Evans hosted the golf tournament Wednesday at the Valley Grande Golf Course.

Evans says about 25 teams teed up at the classic to support the cause.

He said Cahaba Mental Health, West Alabama Rehab-Easter Seals, Selma City and Dallas County Schools, all benefit from the event.

“This going to be our 9th year with this program and this event is sponsored by, monies come from sponsors,” said Evans.

“There’s no money come from taxpayers per se, its all about the sponsors who contribute to make this happen and that money, once we pay all our bills, we give that to those agencies.”

Evans says the tournament raised $10,000 dollars for special needs children last year.