Plans to Revamp South Montgomery

by Andrew James

City leaders started working on a plan to revamp South Montgomery back in 2014 and now they’re ready to present it to the city’s planning commission and move into the implementation phase.

The plan has both short and long term goals and altogether it could take around 20 years to complete. It includes things like beautification projects, shopping center renovations and more programs for kids. It’s focused specifically on City Council District 6 which is outlined by the Southern Boulevard, Narrow Lane Road, Troy Highway and the Montgomery city limits.

“We definitely we want to try tackle some of the low hanging fruit first, some of the easiest things to try to implement and then start trying to tackle the harder items,” explained City of Montgomery Planning Director Robert Smith.

The plan will be presented to the planning commission at a special work session Monday. They could vote on it as early as later this month.

To see the full plan click here.