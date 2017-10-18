Remembering Jamari

by Ellis Eskew

The community is still in shock and grief one week after a 5th grader at Bear Elementary took his own life.

Ten-year-old Jamari Williams could light up a dance floor.

“He would get on the stage and boom! He’d light up. And it was proven fact to everybody no matter where he went. We went to competitions in Birmingham, Atlanta, Chattanooga, and people always remembered him. ‘You’re the little guy that did this!'” said Tonya Speed, Owner of Tonya Speed’s Dance Connection.

A superstar at Tonya Speed’s Dance Connection, the talented 5th grader brought home trophies from top competitions.

Even though Jamari was the only boy among many girls, they say he didn’t seem to mind.

And that’s why the news of his death came as a shock.

“Children, they need to know that they have people to talk to…. They need to know there are adults. And it’s okay to speak out for whatever reason it may be,” said Speed.

The dance studio is doing what it can to help the family, making bracelets and shirts.

There is also a fund set up to cover funeral costs.

“I just don’t want the family to have financial burdens. When something like this happens, it is very unexpected and if that is how we can help, that’s what we need to do,” said Speed.

In the meantime, they’ll take the memories of their favorite dancer that lit up the stage and their hearts…. And remember an important lesson.

“My philosophy, here, at the studio is always be kind to one another, it goes so far,” said Speed.

If you would like to donate to the fund to help the family with funeral costs, click here.