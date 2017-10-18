Suspects in Raceway Gas Station Shooting in Police Custody

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department advised CrimeStoppers that an anonymous tip helped to confirm information already gathered by Investigators in regards to a shooting that occurred at a Montgomery gas station. The tipster will be offered a reward for information gathered. No other details of the tip will be released from CrimeStoppers.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Aaron Starks, 20, into custody Tuesday night. Montgomery Patrol Officers also took Maurice Campbell, 17, into custody on Tuesday night.

Both are charged with one count each of second-degree assault and are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.