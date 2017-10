The 80s Make A Brief Comeback

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving late in the evening; expect highs in the lower 80s.