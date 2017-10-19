SCOTUS Issues Delay in Execution of Convicted Cop Killer Torrey McNabb

by Jeff Sanders

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily delayed an Alabama execution in order to consider the inmate’s request to halt the lethal injection. Justices on Thursday issued a temporary stay that blocked the execution of 40-year-old Torrey Twane McNabb.

The reprieve came down minutes before McNabb was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. CDT. The justices could decide later tonight whether to let the execution proceed. McNabb is one of several inmates in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the humaneness of the state’s lethal injection procedure. McNabb was convicted of killing Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in 1997.

Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon five times as the officer sat in his patrol car after responding to a traffic accident McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

