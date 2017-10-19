Selma Police Department Gets New Uniforms

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Big changes are underway at the Selma Police Department.

Chief Spencer Collier says the police department is changing uniforms.

He says the department is doing away with the dark navy uniforms officers have traditionally worn.

He says the new uniforms will be olive green and khaki.

He says they’ll more modern, more durable and a whole lot cooler.

“It has a mesh material on the side. It has cooling vents on the shirts for the officers,” said Collier.

“Just little things like that that makes their job easier, that’ll make them comfortable and it’ll be a visible difference. The public, the public will see it.”

Collier says the department is also in the process of modernizing its fleet.

He says the department is looking to buy ten new SUVs and two new motorcycles in the coming weeks.