Troy Exchange Club Awards Troy Police a “McGruff, the Crime Dog”

by Danielle Wallace

The Troy Police Department has been given a McGruff, the Crime Dog” costume by the Troy Exchange Club.

McGruff is used by police departments to raise awareness about crime prevention. Each year the exchange club sponsors a public safety project and this year they’re helping the Troy Police Department. They’ll use the McGruff costume to interact with students at area schools.

“It helps promote that positive message of being a good citizen and crime prevention and saying no to drugs, just everything that could help our community be a better place,” says Chief Randall Barr of the Troy Police Department.

McGruff will make his way to schools as early as next week for the Red Ribbon Week that focuses on drug prevention.