U.S. Supreme Court Lifts Stay of Execution

by Claire Jacobs

The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted the stay of execution of an Alabama death row inmate who was scheduled to die Thursday night.

40-year-old Torrey McNabb is one of several inmates that are challenging the way the state performs lethal injections. Earlier this week, a federal judge stayed McNabb’s execution while that lawsuit could proceed. The Alabama Attorney General’s office appealed to the Supreme Court, who postponed McNabb’s execution in order to consider the request. Now, the high court says the state can execute McNabb.

McNabb was convicted of shooting and killing Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in 1997.