Capitol Music Store Faces Uncertain Future after 62 Years in Business

by Alabama News Network Staff

Capitol Music has been in business since 1955 at its location on Harrison Road in Montgomery. But it faces an uncertain future at the end of the month.

The store’s 88-year-old owner Jim Darby has been in the music business for seven decades. But he says he’s not bringing in the business like he once did, which has made it hard to pay the rent.

So he has decided to downsize through a liquidation sale while he decides whether to move to a new location. The sale has been a rare opportunity for musicians to get their hands on vintage instruments and other hard-to-find gear.

Darby looks back at the past and is proud of the stamp he’s put onto the music scene in Montgomery.

“Over the years, I’ve touched a lot of lives through music and if I conked out tonight, I’ve left the world a better place than I found it.”