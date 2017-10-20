Montgomery Police Make Arrest in 92-Year-Old Woman’s Death

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a 92-year-old woman’s death.

Police say they’ve charged 27-year-old Rodney McQueen in the killing of 92-year-old Mary Gedel. Officers say McQueen is charged with one count of capital murder during a robbery and one county of capital murder during a burglary.

Investigators say they found Gedel’s body at in her home on South Court Street on Monday, Oct. 2 after someone had called police saying she had not been seen in several days. That’s when police discovered that someone had broken into her home and stolen items. Police say a forensic investigation showed Gedel had died of blunt-force trauma.

Police say McQueen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He is being held without bond.

