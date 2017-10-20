Teenage Boy Arrested in Arson Fires at Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Bureau of Investigations says it has arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in a string of arson fires at Lee High School.

Investigators say three small fires were set inside the school Wednesday afternoon. They say trash was set on fire during the school day while students were inside the school.

Investigators say the boy is a student at the school. He is being charged with one count of first-degree arson. He was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Firefighters say two fires were set inside bathrooms and the other in a stairwell. They say one fire had burned out by the time they arrived. The other two were quickly put out. There were no injuries.