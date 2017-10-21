Autauga County Children’s Policy Council Hosts Special Needs Trunk or Treat

by Danielle Wallace

Some children in Prattville are trick or treating a little early.

The Autauga County Children’s Policy Council hosted a special needs trunk or treat event Saturday at First Baptist Church of Prattville. The event brings special needs children together for fun fall activities and a chance to collect candy. Community organizations participated in the event, putting together a trunk for treats. Organizers say the feedback from parents has been positive.

“We know that this time of year is a lot of fun for a lot of kids but kids with special needs or disabilities may not get a chance to go out because it may be a scary time of year for them so we just wanted to host an event where they could come out, have fun and enjoy themselves,” says Katelyn Beatty.

Saturday’s event was free for the children and their families.