Rain Returns To The Forecast

by Ben Lang

It was another dry and mild October afternoon Saturday. High temperatures were mostly in the low 80s. There’s a little more cloudcover today, and increasing cloudcover will be the trend on Sunday ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, low temperatures will be several degrees warmer, falling to the lower to mid 60s for most locations. No rain expected for Saturday night under a mostly clear sky.

We will be greeted to Sun on Sunday, but cloud-cover gradually increases through the day. The first half of the day looks dry, but rain and thunderstorms will likely arrive in west Alabama by the afternoon. The rain will gradually spread eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Periods of rainfall will be likely overnight Sunday through early Monday. The main front will swing through the area by Monday afternoon, ending rain from west to east. Temperatures will cool back down behind it too. Monday night lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

The rest of the week looks cool and dry. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 70s under a sunny sky. Lows drop to the low to mid 40s Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday look sunny too, highs Wednesday in the upper 60s and mid 70s for Thursday. A chance for rain returns between Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front, which would likely provide us another burst of cool air.