New South Bookstore is Now “Read” Hearing Bookstore

by Danielle Wallace

The New South bookstore in downtown Montgomery has a new name.

It’s a play on the term “Red Herring.” It’s now the “Read Herring” bookstore.

The owners say the name change is to differentiate the store from the New South publishers, which is in the same location. In literature, a “Red Herring” is a plot device meant to mislead readers–a kind of fake clue.

“We just want people to come and see the new store, see the new changes that we’ve made. If they’ve been in the store in the past-we’ve made some updates and upgrades. But it still has that vintage, comfortable feel,” says Managing Partner, Brandie Johnson.

Customers visited the store Sunday to celebrate the new name, The “Read” Herring.