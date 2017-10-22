Severe Threat Over, Rain Continues Overnight

by Ben Lang

A full video forecast is available on our Facebook Page!

The limited threat for isolated tornadoes Sunday fortunately didn’t materialize, but with the severe threat now over we are still dealing with heavy rain for parts of the area. The rain is progressing east more quickly now, and it doesn’t look like there’s much re-developing across west Alabama. That’s good for the morning commute, but its likely we will still have some pockets of heavy rain early Monday morning. A cold front will be sweeping through the area early Monday, which will bring in cooler and drier air for the afternoon. We should see some breaks of sun for the afternoon, but temperatures will only be able to rebound into the upper 60s at best.

Some cool nights are ahead for the area. We will drop into the low 50s Monday night, and then its likely we are into the low 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday night. The afternoons will be cool too- look for highs in the low 70s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday, and low 70s on Thursday- with abundant sunshine each day.

The chance for rain returns towards the weekend ahead of yet another cold front. The timing for this front is sometime between Saturday and Sunday- and this one brings the possibility of high temperatures that only reach the low 60s early next week, and possibly our first 30s of the season.