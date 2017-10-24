ASU’s Lewis Named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for the Third Time

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University senior forward Ariela Lewis was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

After missing the Lady Hornets contest against Jackson State, Lewis returned with a career performance against Southern in her only game of the week. The senior scored four goals against Southern in an 8-1 Lady Hornets victory. Lewis scored four goals on four shots on goal, nine total shots. She added an assist to finish the day with nine points. The senior added to her career total – giving her 62 that leads all active players in NCAA Division I (she also leads in points).

Alabama State (9-7, 7-2 SWAC) returns to action Thursday in the regular season finale against Alabama A&M on the road. The match is slated to begin at 3 pm in Huntsville.