Fantastic Fall Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: These days will be highlighted by dry and cool weather for Alabama. Expect days with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s; Wednesday should be the coolest day with upper 60s. Nights will be clear and chilly with lower to upper 40s. Temperatures slowly begin to moderate for the second half of the week.

GEOMAGNETIC STORMS PREDICTED (G2-CLASS): A large hole has opened in the sun’s atmosphere, and it is spewing a stream of solar wind toward Earth. Estimated time of arrival: Oct. 24th. First contact with the gaseous material is expected to produce minor G1-class geomagnetic storms, intensifying to moderately strong G2-class storms on Oct. 25th as Earth moves deeper into the stream. Arctic sky watchers can expect to witness bright auroras. The lights could descend to lower latitudes as well, with sightings in northern-tier US states along a line from Maine to Washington.

STILL HURRICANE SEASON: An elongated low pressure system located near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms over much of the northwestern and southwestern Caribbean Sea, and the adjacent coastal areas of northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras. Further development, if any, should be slow to occur for the next couple of days due to interaction with the landmass of Central America. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive thereafter for some development to occur over the northwestern Caribbean Sea while the system moves slowly northward. Formation chance through 5 days…50 percent. If this system does develop the next name on the list is Philippe.

EVEN COLDER AIR AHEAD: Another cold front will push through the state Saturday and there should be a very light band of showers near the front as it swings through the state. It won’t be a lot of rain if any occurs, amounts generally less than 1/2 inch are expected and it will be a very cool day as we are likely to stay in the 60s all day. As the front exits, northwesterly winds will drive in the coldest air so far this season into Alabama. For Sunday, though it will be sunny, it will be chilly with upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. As the coldest air so far this season continues to rolls in, it appears we are going to see the first round of widespread frost early Sunday and/or Monday morning as forecast lows will be in the 35-40 degree range. The coldest morning, most likely, will be early Monday with a clear sky and light wind.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues and it appears a gradual moderation in temperatures is expected with 60s and 70s back in the forecast for highs and lows in the 40s. Another storm system looks possible late in the week and that could bring our next chance of rain.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan