Montgomery Police Arrest Man in Fatal Shooting Outside Courthouse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon outside the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Police say 25-year-old Josephus Boone is charged with capital murder in the death of 31-year-old Kelvin Cooley. Police say Boone was taken into custody on Ann Street shortly after the shooting. Police say he will be held without bond.

Cooley was shot in the 300 block of South Lawrence Street. Police got the call around 4:45 p.m. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he died early this morning.

Police say Cooley was shot in his car, but got out and returned fire at Boone’s car. Investigators think the shooting was related to a dispute that may be connected to a trial.