Rewards Offered for Information on Whereabouts of Missing Men

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Harold Lloyd

2/3 Brent Talley

3/3 Brent Talley-glasses (1)





BRENT TALLEY

Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Brent Talley. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.

Brent Talley, 67, was last seen by family in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive on November 22, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap.

Mr. Talley was being treated for dementia.

If you know the current whereabouts of Brent Talley, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

________________

HAROLD LLOYD

Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Harold Lloyd. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and the family of offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.

Harold Lloyd, 93, was last seen, by family members, on September 9. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants. Lloyd is missing 4 fingers on his right hand.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag #PXF8976. His vehicle has not yet been recovered.

If you know the current whereabouts of Harold Lloyd, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!