Rewards Offered for Information on Whereabouts of Missing Men
BRENT TALLEY
Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Brent Talley. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.
Brent Talley, 67, was last seen by family in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive on November 22, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap.
Mr. Talley was being treated for dementia.
If you know the current whereabouts of Brent Talley, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
________________
HAROLD LLOYD
Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Harold Lloyd. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and the family of offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.
Harold Lloyd, 93, was last seen, by family members, on September 9. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants. Lloyd is missing 4 fingers on his right hand.
He was last seen driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag #PXF8976. His vehicle has not yet been recovered.
If you know the current whereabouts of Harold Lloyd, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!