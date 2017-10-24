Teen Wanted for Assault of Prattville Officer, Receiving Stolen Property Captured

by Rashad Snell

CrimeStoppers has been officially notified by the Prattville Police Department that Kendrick “Big Mac” Nelson is in Police custody. U.S. Marshalls picked Nelson up on October 23 from the 4500 block of Rich Road in Prattville. No other details of the arrest are available.

Prattville Investigators and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce utilized an anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers to locate Nelson. CrimeStoppers will offer a reward to the tipster with funds being released as early as Friday, October 27, CrimeStoppers Director Tony Garrett stated.

Kendrick Nelson (aka “Big Mac”) was wanted for felony warrants for Assault 2nd Degree of a Police Officer and Receiving Stolen Property 1 stDegree. Nelson was also involved in a vehicle pursuit in which he was the driver of a stolen vehicle. Three other suspects were taken into custody but Nelson fled on foot.