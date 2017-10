Union Springs Police Make Arrest in Bullock Co. School Bomb Threat

by Rashad Snell

Union Springs police have arrested a juvenile this morning in connection to a bomb threat at Bullock County High School.

The juvenile is said to be a student in the Bullock County school system but officials would not release which school it was.

The threat was received via “anonymous” email with a message threatening to blow up the school.

No details on the name or gender of the student have been released.