ACA Silver Plan Premiums Up Average of 34 Percent

by Lillie Dunn

An analysis of newly released government data finds that premiums for the most popular health plans under the Affordable Care Act are going up by an average 34 percent next year.

The independent analysis by the consulting firm Avalere Health finds that the Trump administration’s actions are contributing to the price hikes, adding instability to the underlying problems of the health law’s marketplaces.

The 34 percent average increase is for silver plans. Premiums are also going up by double digits for bronze, gold, and platinum plans, which have different levels of coverage.

Avalere’s findings come as the Trump administration announced the start of online “window shopping” for plans and premiums next year.

Experts at Avalere crunched the numbers on a massive computer file of plans and premiums released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

