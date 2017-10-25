Cooler Today, Dry Through Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: Expect days with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Nights will be clear and chilly with lower to upper 40s. Temperatures slowly begin to moderate for the second half of the week and we are dry through Friday.

TOPIC TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure over Nicaragua, Honduras, and the adjacent Caribbean waters is producing widespread, but disorganized, showers and thunderstorms. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system for the next day or so. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development to occur later this week while the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are likely over portions of Central America during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…50 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain moves into the state late Friday night, and Saturday will be a windy, cold, and blustery day with periods of rain. We will have a hard time getting past the upper 50s, and wind chill index values will be in the 40s much of the day, For Sunday, the sky will be clearing and after starting the day with lows down in the 30s, highs will be in the upper 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The coldest morning should come early Monday with a clear sky and light wind. Lows will be in the 33-39 degrees for most places, Areas of frost are likely. The rest of the week looks dry with a slow warming trend.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan