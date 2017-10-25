Raccoon in East Montgomery Tests Positive for Rabies

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has recently confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon in the Lake Forest neighborhood in east Montgomery. A raccoon that was found in a resident’s back yard tested positive for the rabies virus.

The virus is transmitted by saliva. In general, rabies exposure requires direct contact with infected saliva, usually through a bite or a scratch, but other less common contact exposures with mucous membranes (eyes, nose and mouth) are also considered as potential exposures.

State Public Health Veterinarian, Dr. Dee W. Jones, said, “Additional testing will be performed on the raccoon to identify the strain of rabies. Since raccoons are the primary reservoir for rabies in Montgomery County, most likely it is the raccoon strain that infected the raccoon.” He also added that rabid raccoons are the primary cause of rabies being spread to other animals, both wild and domestic. Rabies prevention is multifaceted; it involves people taking precautions with wildlife, making sure their pets are current on rabies vaccinations, and always reporting an animal bite or other exposure to their medical provider or the health department.

Area residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

· Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

· Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

· Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

· Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

· Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

· Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

· A person who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash wounds immediately with mild soap and water, apply first aid, and seek medical attention or contact the county health department immediately.

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should an exposure occur; thus vaccinations help protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers.