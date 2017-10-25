Selma Man on Trial for 2012 Murder of Senior Citizen

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is on trial for murder at the Dallas County Courthouse for the shooting death of an elderly man.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says 35 year old Caleb Shaw shot and killed 72 year old Willie James Thomas back in April of 2012.

He says Thomas was shot on Shelley Avenue as he was leaving a club with a man Shaw had a dispute with.

“The deceased and another guy was coming out of a club and they got ambushed and he got shot and killed,” said Jackson.

Jackson says a jury has been chosen for the trial and witness testimony is now underway.

He says he expects the trial to last about three days and should wrap up by the end of the week.

Jackson says Shaw could face up to life in prison if convicted.