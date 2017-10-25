Teacher Arrested for Road Rage

by Jeff Sanders

A high school teacher has been charged in two road rage incidents in Alabama. AL.com reports 23-year-old Amol Kaushal was arrested last Friday in connection with an Oct. 12 encounter and arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 30 incident. He is charged with menacing in each incident. Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said the victim in the Aug. 30 incident said a car tailgated her before passing in a no-passing zone while the driver made an obscene gesture and pointed a handgun at her. The victim in the Oct. 12 incident told police the suspect drove erratically and then pulled up next to her vehicle and waved a handgun before driving away. Kaushal is a first-year history teacher at McAdory High School. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

