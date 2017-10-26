House GOP Narrowly Passes Budget Resolution

by Lillie Dunn

President Donald Trump is praising the passage of a $4 trillion Republican budget in the House of Representatives.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: “Big news – Budget just passed!” The House narrowly passed a budget in a 216-212 vote.

The move is a major step forward for the GOP tax overhaul effort, which is the president’s top legislative priority.

The vote will let the tax cut move through Congress without fear of blocking tactics by Democrats Trump and Republican lawmakers argue that a rewrite of the tax code will jump-start the economy.

