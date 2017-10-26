MPS Still Without A 2018 Fiscal Budget

School board holds second hearing on budget

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0211

The Montgomery Public School Board of Education held a second budget meeting Thursday. This, in an attempt to finalize a 2018 fiscal budget plan.

A budget was proposed on Tuesday which included the $9.85 million sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

Chief Education Officer Reginald Eggleston recommended the initial budget option to the board – and would have resulted in more than a $5 million revenue surplus for the school system.

But by a vote of 4 to 3, the board voted it down.

Dr. Lesa Keith, who voted in favor of the budget, says she’s not surprised by the vote.

“You’re going to have teachers, parents and children, students involved and what that is, it’s a very emotional decision,” said Dr. Keith. “But, we as board members, were elected not to make emotional decisions, sometimes we have to make those tough, business decisions and the sale of Georgia Washington to Pike Road makes perfect sense.”

The school board was presented two alternative budget options – but they were not put on the table.

The budget will be brought up again at the board’s next meeting.