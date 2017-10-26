Wetumpka Haunted Tours give Boost to Downtown Shops

by Ellis Eskew

It’s that time of year for ghosts and goblins. The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce is holding its second annual Haunted History Tours.

And it’s scaring up customers for downtown businesses.

The tours meet downtown for a tour of historic buildings and stories of spooky experiences there.

Some businesses are staying open late in hopes of customers stopping by.

One place that has seen a lot of good business is River Perk Coffee Shop.

“They get to taste our coffee, ice cream, milkshakes and everything that we offer. From the ones last night, we had 6 people that came back today, and will come regular customers because they liked how our coffee tasted,” said River Perk owner Johnny Oates.

If you’re interested in the Haunted History Tour, you can catch tours Friday and Saturday, October 27th & 28th from 7:00pm to 10:00 pm in downtown Wetumpka. Cost is $15 dollars.