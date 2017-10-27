The Alabama National Fair Is Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama National Fair, presented by the Kiwanis Club, is underway at Garrett Coliseum. The fair has been a Montgomery tradition since 1954. This year’s event promises even more rides, food and fun.

This year’s fair features Brothers Osborne on Saturday night and Fantasia on Sunday night.

There are two Alabama News Network days at the fair. Monday is our “School Day”. Students through the 12th grade can get in for $5 and ride wristbands are $15. The fair opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, with rides starting at 10 a.m.

Thursday is “Feeding Hope Across Alabama Day”. Admission is $1 with a non-perishable food item (otherwise, it’s $12). Rides are $1 each with $25 wristbands available from 3-10 p.m. The fair opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with rides beginning at 3 p.m.

Click here to see the entire schedule for the Alabama National Fair. The fair runs until Nov. 5.