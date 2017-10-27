FACE 2 FACE: Terry Lathan Posted: Oct 27, 2017 5:22 PM CDT by Rashad Snell Alabama News Network Senior Political Reporter, Tim Lennox sat down with Head of the Alabama Republican Party, Terry Lathan in an interview in a new Alabama News Network series called “Face 2 Face”. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts College Football Fans Plan Slew of Activities for ... FACE 2 FACE: Nancy Worley Autauga County Authorities Search for Armed Vehicl... Millbrook Police Search for Sonic Drive-In Armed R...