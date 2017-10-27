Temperatures About to Take a Tumble

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: Today will feature a sky with increasing clouds as our moisture levels rise and temperatures will once again be in the lower and perhaps mid 70s for highs. A few showers are expected this afternoon, mainly west of Interstate 65, and these will be increasing in coverage by the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games across North/Central Alabama tonight, we must mention the risk of showers over the western half of the state. Otherwise, stadiums east of I-65 should be dry with the bulk of the rain holding off until after the final whistle. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures falling from the upper 60s at kickoff to near 60 by the final whistle.

FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY: Rain and storms will become widespread tonight and perhaps sufficient for a few strong storms with gusty winds, but the overall severe weather risk is very low. As we head into the daylight hours Saturday, rain will be ongoing and much of the day will be a blustery, windy, cold, and damp. Rain will end during the midday hours, but clouds linger through the afternoon. The coldest air so far this season blows into the state, and wind chill index values will hover in the 40s all day. Once again it is going to be looking and feeling more like a winter’s day compared to fall.

COLD SUNDAY: Little change in the thoughts for Sunday as we drop into the upper 30s early Sunday, and it still looks like there will enough wind to prevent widespread frost from forming. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s and lower 60s and breezy conditions, once again making it feel colder than the actual temperatures.

COLD MONDAY MORNING: This will be the coldest morning and more than likely when we see widespread frost. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the wind will be near calm and the sky will be clear; these conditions will allow morning temperatures to drop into the 31-39 degree range across South/Central Alabama. Growers beware!

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be cool and dry with temperatures climbing into the 60s. The rest of the week, looks dry and seasonal with lows in the 40s each night, and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: Shower activity associated with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has become more concentrated during the past several hours between northeastern Honduras and Jamaica. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development today and Saturday as the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and portions of Cuba during the next day or two. These rains are forecast to spread northward across portions of South Florida and the Keys on Saturday, and over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday night and Sunday. Formation chance through 5 days…50 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan