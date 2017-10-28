Amazon May Enter Alabama Pharmacy Business

CBS reports the online giant has filed to operate in Alabama + eleven other states.
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

From CBS:

 

“Amazon’s potential entry into the pharmaceutical business spurred drug store and pharmaceutical benefits manager CVS (CVS) to make a $66 billion offer for health insurer Aetna (AET), according to the Wall Street Journal, As the Journal noted, most prescriptions are filled in bricks-and-mortar pharmacies though patients with chronic conditions are encouraged by insurers to get their medications through mail-order dispensaries.”

Read the complete CBS story HERE.

Related Posts

Teacher Arrested for Road Rage
Alabama Photographer Pleads Guilty to Child Porn C...
SCOTUS Issues Delay in Execution of Convicted Cop ...
Bannon Attacks SPLC