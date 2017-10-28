Amazon May Enter Alabama Pharmacy Business

by Tim Lennox

From CBS:

“Amazon’s potential entry into the pharmaceutical business spurred drug store and pharmaceutical benefits manager CVS (CVS) to make a $66 billion offer for health insurer Aetna (AET), according to the Wall Street Journal, As the Journal noted, most prescriptions are filled in bricks-and-mortar pharmacies though patients with chronic conditions are encouraged by insurers to get their medications through mail-order dispensaries.”