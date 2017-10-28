Coldest Night Of The Season So Far!

by Ben Lang

The last of the rain will push through east Alabama by this evening. A cold front is already ushering in colder air across the state, and that will set the stage for our coldest night so far this season. Lows will drop into the 30s across the area, with a few lower 30s possible north, and upper 30s across south Alabama. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Sunday, but it will be cool with areas north of I-85 remaining in the 50s through the afternoon. Sunday night will be cold again with lows area-wide in the 30s.

We will trend a little milder next week. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with abundant sunshine. Looks good for Halloween, with some spots reaching the mid 70s in the afternoon and sunshine expected. Should be fairly mild for trick-or-treating, with lows only falling to around 50 on Tuesday night.

Some rain will be possible ahead of another front on Friday into Saturday. For now, doesn’t look to be a significant rain-maker. High temperatures will be be mild for the second half of the work-week through next weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.