Fair Food: A Timeless Tradition

From corn dogs to fried oreos, there's something for everyone to enjoy at this year's Alabama National Fair

by Kimberly Hyde

It’s day three of the Alabama National Fair and while some people are there to ride the rides or play the games, it seems that everyone is there to eat the delicious fair food.

Fair food is quite a tradition according to vendor Norman Watley who has been hand-dipping corn dogs since he was a teenager.

“Nothing out of a box, fresh hand-dipped,” said Watley.

The Montgomery native will make 200 to 300 corn dogs each day during this year’s Alabama National Fair.

“Well I used to be in the fair business for years and years and used to travel in the fair business when I was young so I just do it once a year to keep it in my blood system so I just take time off from work and just do it.”

Watley, like the dozens of other food vendors in the Midway, puts in long hours to fill the stomachs of fair-goers.

“We come out here at 10 o’clock in the morning and we work till midnight so 12, 14, 15 hours a day.”

Watley’s corn dogs are a top seller. So are the funnel cakes and candid apples. And for more adventurous palates, there’s plenty to choose from.

“To see the kids smile and the adults, the older adults get to come out and enjoy the fair and keep it in the family tradition, you know what I mean.”

It’s that delicious tradition, fair-goers say, that keeps them coming back year after year.