Frost Advisory Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

*A frost advisory is in effect from 1AM to 8AM Monday. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s, allowing for some frost formation. A widespread freeze is not expected, but it may be a good idea to bring in cold-sensitive plants tonight.*

It was cool and sunny on Sunday. The official high temperature in Montgomery was 57 degrees. The clear sky persists tonight, and with winds becoming calm, it will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s area-wide. We will warm up a little more on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Sunshine expected through the day. Monday night will be clear and milder, with lows in the mid-40s.

Halloween still looks great, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. A mild evening expected for trick-or-treating, with temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s prior to midnight.

The chance for a few showers returns Wednesday. High temps will be mild for the second half of the work week, in the mid 70s to low 80s for Wednesday through Friday. Showers will also be possible on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Overnight low temps will be mild, near 60 degrees for Thursday through Sunday night. The weekend looks warm for early November, with high temps in the low 80s.