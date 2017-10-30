Cold, Frosty Morning, but the Warming Trend Begins

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a gorgeous day with sunshine and blue sky in full supply and we will see warmer temperatures; most locations should climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. Tonight will be clear and chilly, but lows should only fall in the lower and mid 40s.

HALLOWEEN DAY: Spooktacular weather for all the ghost and goblins on the final day of October. Another day with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 70s. For all the trick-or-treaters, the evening hours will have clear and dry weather with temperatures falling through the 60s.

REST OF WEEK: A weak shortwave will emerge out of the southern Plains by midweek and by then we should see enough moisture return to the region; add in the uplift with the shortwave and we are going to mention the chance of a few scattered showers each day. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the mid to upper 70s, while nights should see lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Not much change in the pattern for next weekend and we are going to stick with a persistence forecast with lower 80s for highs and upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. The showers from late week make thin out a bit as well.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan