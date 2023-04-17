Montgomery County Mugshots 4/01/23-4/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

BANDY, LEROBERT – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

BELSER, RODERICK – Criminal Trespass III

BYERS, DEANDRE – Murder

CHILDERS, BRANDON – Theft of Property

COLLIER, THOMAS – Probation Revocation



DRAW, DARRELL – Criminal Trespass III

EDWARDS, ORTHELLA – Violation of Community Notification ACT

EVANS, BRYAN – Theft of Property 1st

GEDDIE, TERRANCE – Burglary 3rd

GORDON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation



HARDY JR, JOE – Domestic Violence

HATCHER, JAMARCUS – Robbery 1st

HILL, ALEXANDRIA – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

HILL, KADERIUS – Trafficking Synthetic

HOLLOWAY, RAYCO – Burglary lll



HOSTON, JOSHUA – Robbery 1st

HUNTER, ARON – Breaking and Entering Vehicle

IVEY JR, JAMES – Parole Violation

JORDAN, DAVID – Domestic Violence 3rd

KNIGHT, COREY – Domestic Violence 2nd



LAMAR, DANYELL – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

LANGFORD, QUINTAVIOUS – Murder

LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 1st

MURRAY, ANTWON – Robbery 3rd Degree

PEOPLES, KLEIN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



PETTAWAY, DE’ANTHONY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

PRESSLEY, TRAVIS – Murder

REED, JANSEN – Domestic Violence

RIGGINS, GLENN – Theft of Property 1st Degree

ROBINSON, CURTIS – Burglary 3rd



SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER – Criminal Trespass 3rd

STEWART, RONNIE – Assault 2nd

THOMAS, CATLIN – Trafficking in Controlled Substance

TODD, JOHN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

TOLES JR, ROBERICO – Domestic Violence 2nd



TURNER JR, WILFRED – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

WHITE, DENZEL – Robbery 1st

WHITE, JAMES – Assault 2nd

Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 04/01/2023- 04/15/2023.

All are innocent unless proven guilty.