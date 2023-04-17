Montgomery County Mugshots 4/01/23-4/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
WAKA 8
BANDY, LEROBERT – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
BELSER, RODERICK – Criminal Trespass III
CHILDERS, BRANDON – Theft of Property
COLLIER, THOMAS – Probation Revocation
DRAW, DARRELL – Criminal Trespass III
EDWARDS, ORTHELLA – Violation of Community Notification ACT
EVANS, BRYAN – Theft of Property 1st
GEDDIE, TERRANCE – Burglary 3rd
GORDON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation
HARDY JR, JOE – Domestic Violence
HATCHER, JAMARCUS – Robbery 1st
HILL, ALEXANDRIA – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
HILL, KADERIUS – Trafficking Synthetic
HOLLOWAY, RAYCO – Burglary lll
HOSTON, JOSHUA – Robbery 1st
HUNTER, ARON – Breaking and Entering Vehicle
IVEY JR, JAMES – Parole Violation
JORDAN, DAVID – Domestic Violence 3rd
KNIGHT, COREY – Domestic Violence 2nd
LAMAR, DANYELL – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
LANGFORD, QUINTAVIOUS – Murder
LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 1st
MURRAY, ANTWON – Robbery 3rd Degree
PEOPLES, KLEIN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
PETTAWAY, DE’ANTHONY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
PRESSLEY, TRAVIS – Murder
REED, JANSEN – Domestic Violence
RIGGINS, GLENN – Theft of Property 1st Degree
ROBINSON, CURTIS – Burglary 3rd
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER – Criminal Trespass 3rd
STEWART, RONNIE – Assault 2nd
THOMAS, CATLIN – Trafficking in Controlled Substance
TODD, JOHN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
TOLES JR, ROBERICO – Domestic Violence 2nd
TURNER JR, WILFRED – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
WHITE, DENZEL – Robbery 1st
WHITE, JAMES – Assault 2nd
