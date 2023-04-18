Dadeville Mass Shooting Investigation: What We Know

by WAKA 8

Here is the latest on what we know about the mass shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night.

WAKA 8 has asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for updates on the investigation, including the status of any suspects. ALEA has provided no new information since late Monday afternoon.

Here is where the investigation stands:

Four lives were lost with 32 people injured. Some of those injuries are serious

Special agents have not recovered any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene

Numerous shell casings used in handguns have been recovered

ALEA says investigators are processing evidence and conducting interviews to solidify a motive and potential suspects

The shooting happened at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street. The party was being held for Alexis Dowdell, whose older brother Phil Dowdell was one of the four people killed. There were about 50 people at the party when the shooting happened at about 10:34PM Saturday.

There are many rumors spreading about what happened and why. WAKA 8 will continue seeking information from ALEA, including on whether any suspects have been identified.

ALEA wants to hear from people with tips, photos or video. You can remain anonymous. Call (800) 392-8011, or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

You can also email: sbi.investigators@alea.gov

