UPDATE: ALEA Schedules News Conference on Dadeville Mass Shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has scheduled a news conference to provide an update on the investigation into the mass shooting in Dadeville.

The news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 10AM in front of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. WAKA 8 will have live coverage on TV and online.

ALEA says it will be joint news conference with local and federal agencies. Those agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office as well as local and state law enforcement.

ALEA has not said what would be announced at the news conference or whether questions will be taken. Questions were not taken at the two news conferences that were held Sunday. Limited information has been provided by email.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville. The party was being held for Alexis Dowdell, whose older brother Phil Dowdell was one of the four people killed. There were about 50 people at the party.

Here is where the investigation stands:

Four lives were lost with 32 people injured. Some of those injuries are serious.

Special agents have not recovered any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene.

Numerous shell casings used in handguns have been recovered.

ALEA says investigators are processing evidence and conducting interviews to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

There are many rumors spreading about what happened and why. WAKA 8 will continue seeking information from ALEA, including on whether any suspects have been identified.

ALEA wants to hear from people with tips, photos or video. You can remain anonymous. Call (800) 392-8011, or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

You can also email: sbi.investigators@alea.gov

