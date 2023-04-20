Still Sunny and Still Warm

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off calm like all mornings this week have. Temperatures will likely be the warmest of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s across the region. Sunshine will be abundant! Overnight will feature some clouds rolling into the area with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will have more cloud cover overhead than most days this week, with an ever so slim rain chance in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will be around later in the day as an approaching front will dissipate on arrival to the state.

The weekend will be filled with sunshine and cooler temperatures with both Saturday and Sunday hovering in the low to mid 70s. Next week is looking calm to start but rain chances increase by midweek. #alwx