F-16 fighter jets take final flight in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

A special ceremony was held Friday to commemorate the end of an era as the F-16 Fighting Falcon took its final flight after 35 years to make room for a new fleet of jets.

The departure of the F-16 jets will now make room for the new F-35A Lightning II jets, which are slated to arrive in December.

Officials with the 187th Fighter Wing say the new jets have greater advancements in technology versus its predecessor.

“The F-35 is changing,” said Maj, Jeffrey Witt. “New capabilities. New software, new hardware coming into the plane on a yearly or monthly basis. In the F-16, you were often having to mentally build the picture of what the threat environment looked like because you didn’t see it on your screen. In this jet you have too much information.”



The F-16 Fighting Falcon will now be transitioned to other bases for continued use.