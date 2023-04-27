Drew Brees Announced as Faulkner University’s 2023 Benefit Dinner Speaker

by WAKA 8

Faulkner University has announced former NFL quarterback Drew Brees will be the speaker at its 2023 benefit dinner, which raises money for student scholarships.

Faulkner President Mitch Henry made the announcement on Faulkner’s Montgomery campus this morning.

“Overcoming adversity takes resilience. On Thursday, October 5, 2023, Faulkner University’s Benefit Dinner will celebrate those who have overcome adversity with a speaker who has done so for decades,” Henry said about Brees.

“He has overcome career-ending injuries, fought through pain and naysayers to compete on the highest level. He is the 2009 Super Bowl MVP- winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, an overcomer, a believer, and a leader in helping those in need.”

Brees was named the NFL 2004 Comeback Player of the Year. After lettering in football from 1997-2000 while he studied industrial management at Purdue University, Brees went on to play five years with the San Diego Chargers and fifteen years with the New Orleans Saints. He has been elected to 13 Pro Bowls while being named 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP. He retired after the 2020 season.

“I’m not aware of another NFL quarterback whose faith has overcome more adversity, led to more success, and impacted others more positively than Drew Brees,” Henry said. “Drew and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003, and since then, have contributed over $50,000,000 to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education, and opportunities for children and families in need.”

In addition to his personal foundation, Brees co-founded SHIELD 1 Foundation to address needs, including housing, healthcare, education, business opportunity, economic development, support of HBCUs, social justice and legislative reform. What he and his wife did to help the people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina still impacts lives today.

In the past, Faulkner has brought in annual benefit dinner speakers such as Prime Minister Tony Blair, President George W. Bush, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Dr. Ben Carson, Tom Brokaw and Vice President Mike Pence.

This year’s dinner will be on October 5 at the Renaissance Convention Center in downtown Montgomery.

Tickets are on sale now by calling (334) 386-7257 or by visiting Faulkner.edu/brees.