by WAKA 8

A bridge in Macon County has been closed for repairs.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the bridge near County Road 2 and County Road 13 near the U.S. Post Office in Hardaway is in need of emergency work.

Lee says the bridge area has collapsed. He says the Macon County Water Authority is attempting to make repairs currently, while Macon County Road and Bridge is sending a crew to close the road.