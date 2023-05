Sunny and Mild for Tuesday

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday will start off similar to Monday, and the day will be copy and paste conditions from today! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plentiful sunshine.

The upcoming week will be very calm and mild, with most days hovering in the 70s and tons of sunshine. The next chance of rain will arrive Friday but even then, rain chances remain slim. Rain chances will increase over the weekend, and storms could impact the area.