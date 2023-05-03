Active Shooter Reported in Downtown Atlanta

by WAKA 8

Multiple people have been injured in an “active shooter situation,” Atlanta police say. No suspect was in custody, police said on Twitter.

Police said the situation unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street.

Police urged people to avoid the area or shelter in place.

They have released photos of the suspect, who they say is armed and dangerous:

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

