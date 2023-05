by WAKA 8

A bear has been spotted in Tuskegee, according to Macon Co. EMA Director Frank Lee.

Lee says a doorbell camera caught a photo of the bear early this morning. He says residents in the Bibb Street area need to be aware of it.

The bear appears to be a cub when it was spotted in a tree.

Lee says his office is in contact with state and local partners to take mitigation measures.