Sunshine Thursday; Clouds Increase, Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Early Thursday morning was quite cool across central and south Alabama yet again. Temperatures fell into the low and mid 40s in most locations. However, sunshine was fairly abundant throughout the morning. Although, some clouds passed across the southern part of the state prior to midday. Temperatures rebounded into the low and mid 70s prior to noon in most locations. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80°.

Clouds increase Thursday night, and temperatures remain milder. Lows range from the mid to upper 50s. The mainly sunny, dry weather ends Friday, with a mainly cloudy sky and isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. Despite that, temperatures trend warmer with highs in the low to perhaps mid 80s. Some locations may not see rain, and much of it may taper off Friday evening.

Showers and storms become scattered about again both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures still warm into the low and mid 80s each day despite that and increased cloud-cover. Most of the rain occurs during the daytime hours, then taper off during the evening while Saturday and Sunday night become mainly rain-free.

Daytime showers and storms remain scattered about early next week. Wednesday and Thursday may trend drier, but not rain-free. Despite chances for rain each day next week, temperatures look even warmer with highs in the upper 80s, possibly around 90° next Wednesday and Thursday.