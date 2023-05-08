Daily Scattered Rain And Storms, But Very Warm This Week

by Ben Lang

The second week of May started less nice weather-wise than the first week of May. Rather than sunshine, rain-free weather, and low humidity, this week started cloudy with showers and plenty of humidity. Showers and storms may remain scattered about Monday afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky otherwise. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s. Rain fades away Monday evening and night, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.